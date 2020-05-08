NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – In a star-studded video, the need for help on the Navajo Nation was brought front and center.
“Now is the time to make good on our promises,” actress Lisa Ann Walter said in the video.
The YouTube video was put together by the grassroots group called Protect The Sacred. The organization is aimed at empowering Navajo youth, but now the focus is on slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19. The virus has already infected more than 2,700 Navajo people, making it the third-highest in the country per capita.
Navajo Nation leaders say the need for test kits, medicine, and personal protective equipment is high. The video address other struggles on the nation, including a lack of running water, which helps people wash their hands, the first step in fighting COVID-19.
As of Friday evening, there 2,876 positive coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation and 96 deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is also seen in the video. In an interview with Arizona's Family, he thanked everyone for their help in making the video. He also expressed the need for help, including with more doctors and nurses.
"Navajo Strong is about bringing health care professionals to the Navajo Nation,” President Nez said. “So, if you're listening now, get in touch with our health command operation center."
As a way to battle the pandemic, there will be another weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation. The only people allowed to be out are those who have essential jobs, if you’re breaking the weekend curfew, you may be subject to fines.