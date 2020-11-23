PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Concerns are rising among medical staff as ICU capacity continues to shrink here in Arizona.

But right now the biggest problem isn't just the beds, but the staff to tend to the people in those beds. No sugar coating, medical staff in Arizona said the COVID-19 situation in hospitals is getting grim.

“About 1 in every 10 persons that tests positive is going to end up being admitted to the hospitals” said Dr. Sam Durrani. “We have reports from multiple hospitals in the Valley that are at capacity, ICUs are at capacity. Some are even over capacity so they hold in the ER.”

Dr. Durrani is the chair of the Honor Health COVID-19 task force and said they're meeting virtually several times a week. They know ICUs already have more patients in the winter every year. And now, with another wave of COVID-19, it's only getting worse.

He said hospital surge plans calls for more travel nurses, but too many states need those extra hands too. “There’s going to be a battle for good travel nurses, unfortunately,” said Dr. Frank Lovecchio.

Lovecchio is an emergency medicine doctor for both Valleywise and Banner hospitals. “So far we’re doing okay. Would I say we have an abundance of beds? Absolutely not,” Lovecchio said.

But the concern goes beyond just the doctors. Arizona’s Family spoke with both a nurse and respiratory therapist at local hospitals who asked we keep them anonymous for fear of backlash.

The nurse said in a statement: “Sometimes two COVID patients in one room. They say we have beds, and maybe in some overflow areas, but zero staff to run them.”

The respiratory therapist said, in part, “Beds are filling up fast. There is a fair amount of burnout, and a fair amount contracting COVID as well. We’ve had half a dozen respiratory therapists come down with COVID.”

They all know what's on the horizon, trying to prepare the best they can. “If things stay the same with regard to available ICU beds, and it keeps going up, obviously we’re going to run out of beds,” said Dr. Lovecchio.

Both Lovecchio and Durrani said if capacity issues get worse, the first thing to go will be elective surgeries, especially those that require a stay in the ICU. Those can be very critical surgeries for so many, so they're hoping it doesn't get to that point.