QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boarding school staff member who wants to remain anonymous is speaking out after students and employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"Some of the stuff could have been prevented," the staff member said.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Canyon State Academy confirmed they have 23 students that tested COVID-19 positive and eight staff members, including the one who's speaking to us anonymously.

The spokesperson said in a statement:

"Canyon State Academy has diligently followed best protocols, CDC recommendations and successfully avoided COVID-19 exposure since the pandemic began in March."

The staff member told us kids went off-site often and came back to the school, knowing the virus was out there.

On top of that, the employee told Arizona's Family that staff members who tested positive for the virus had two options: Work in a quarantined cottage with students who also caught the virus or use your own paid time off for two weeks at home.

"It doesn't make me feel good whatsoever, but luckily I have enough saved up. But yeah, it doesn't make me happy," the employee said.

The boarding school spokesperson told Arizona's Family the paid time off can be reimbursed if the employee tested positive for COVID-19. Asymptomatic staff can volunteer to continue to work only with students who tested positive, and those staff members were offered a 20 percent increase in pay.

Lastly, the school said all students were kept on campus unless there was an appointment mandated by the courts.