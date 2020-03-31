PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday turned out to be one of the busiest days on record for St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, as people rushed to gather food.

The food bank was reporting that people in line were concerned they would close because of the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Ducey. Despite what people may have thought, Jerry Brown, Director of Public Relations for St. Mary's Food Bank, says they are absolutely not closing.

Gov. Doug Ducey announces stay-at-home order for Arizonans Gov. Ducey has ordered a statewide order to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said.

"St. Mary's Food Bank is an essential service; we'll be open for everybody," said Brown.

St. Mary's Food Bank on a typical day serves over 400 people; however, Tuesday, they saw triple that number serving over 1,500 people, reminding the public that they are not closing and not going anywhere.

"We're here to serve the folks that are in need; we'll be here today, we'll be here tomorrow, we'll be here next week, there's no need to rush down here and get any food," Brown said.

St. Mary's Food Bank is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.