PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After shutting down in late 2019, St. Luke's Medical Center will reopen to help the Phoenix community manage the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday afternoon that the hospital at 18th and Van Buren streets is anticipated to have 339 ICU beds. The Army Corps of Engineers is working inside the building and the hospital should be ready for patients in three weeks.

According to Gov. Ducey, St. Luke's will be able to relieve potential overflow from other area hospitals while the state handles the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Thursday afternoon, 89 people have died due to the coronavirus in Arizona. There are currently 3,018 cases.