SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The ballgame might've been the same, but the experience for fans was very different on the first day of spring training in Arizona.

"We were walking and we were the only people in the concourse. That was a little sad," said Alissa Forester, who attended the Giants vs. Angels game in Scottsdale.

At Scottsdale Stadium, capacity was limited to just 1,000 people in the stands and 170 people in the Charro Lounge.

"You could hear a pin drop. It was very quiet. It makes for a surreal experience as a fan," said one attendee who only wanted to go by his first name, Chris.

Face coverings were required while not eating or drinking, and everybody who entered the stadium needed to fill out an app-based health screening. Similar safety measures and capacity limitations have been taken at stadiums across the Valley.

The return of Spring Training is also a help to the Valley's hospitality industry, though it hasn't necessarily been a home run. "A lot of the tickets were sold to season ticket holders who are winter transplants," said Kevin Thorpe, General Manager of the Sheraton Mesa, located near the Cub's Spring Training facility. "So our hotel rooms are not going to see a huge increase."

Limited capacity at games meant limited occupancy at hotels like the Sheraton Mesa. This is the time of year where the Sheraton normally makes a big chunk of its revenue, but this year rooms are going for a lot less. "To be down 40%? That's a big hit," Thorpe said.

Still, there's hope that things will begin to pick up for the hotel as the year goes on. "I think people are ready to travel. I think they're tired of being home," Thorpe said.

And for fans who got a seat the ballpark, a happiness that America's pastime is back. "It's still baseball," Forester said. "And we still get to see our team and we still get to cheer for them and our kids still get to do what we do every single year."