Speech and occupational therapists across Arizona use teletherapy to help kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With school not in session and the current practice of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, it can be tough for kids to get speech and occupational therapy right now.

"I think it's very difficult that they have to literally go and try to figure out how they're going to be getting therapy on top of this pandemic that's going on," said Leighann Johnson, the mother of 9-year-old Jayla who has been in speech and occupational therapy for years.

Online learning resources for parents who are now homeschooling their kids Many parents are now homeschooling their children. Here are some resources so that your kids continue learning during this time.

"The truth is, they will make regression if we don't continue those services. And I think that's why the governor acknowledged that, and I think that's why our access programs and insurance providers recognize and acknowledge that," said Speech-Language Pathologist Beth Rakozy with Therapy Tree.

Fortunately for therapists and parents,news came this week that could help them. "Governor Ducey submitted an executive order on Tuesday of this week, confirming that the teletherapy services can be provided by licensed therapists across the state of Arizona to the population that they serve," said Courtney Albrecht Bunch, an occupational therapist at Therapy Tree.

These child care services remain open for parents who must go to work Arizona's Family has comprised a list of resources that can help parents who must go to work.

Before the governor's announcement, Therapy Tree says many insurance companies would not cover teletherapy. This executive order changes that, making it available to more people with special needs.

"I think people should try it," said Johnson. "I know some people are hesitant to try new things, but as a parent, working mom, and having a child with a disability, it's convenient, but for Jayla, which is more what my concern is, her attention span and her learning have increased."