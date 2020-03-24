PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In response to decreased customer demand because of the coronavirus impact, Southwest Airlines plans to begin canceling daily flights.

The new changes, which go into effect Friday, March 27, will result in the cancellation of 1,500 of almost 4,000 daily flights through the airline carrier. The airline said customers will be provided with advanced notice of changes and alternate flight options.

The announcement comes on the same day that Southwest said snacks and drinks would no longer be served on flights, at least for now. The pause in service starts Wednesday, March 25, and will continue until further notice.