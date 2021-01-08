GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The State of Arizona is planning to use State Farm Stadium as a massive COVID-19 vaccination center following a slow rollout of vaccinations statewide.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family on Friday morning. The 63,400 seat stadium will open on Monday, January 11 with plans to remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 Arizonans a day.

The announcement comes as Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted that Arizona is receiving over $65 million to support COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

NEW: Arizona is receiving $65M+ from the @CDCgov to support #COVID19 vaccine clinics and strengthen vaccine confidence and community engagement. We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible. There’s no time to waste. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 8, 2021

On Dec. 30, Gov. Ducey used an order to speed up the vaccine rollout. The governor tweeted, “This is a health emergency, and we need all levels of government and our health system operating as such. Vaccines don’t do any good sitting in a freezer."

State Farm Stadium will also host a COVID-19 testing blitz for five days in January. Pre-registration is required.

Maricopa County will enter Phase 1B plan on Monday.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration says it will open appointments at POD (point of distribution) sites for Phase 1B vaccinations starting Monday, Jan. 11

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for Maricopa County Public Health, said they're not posting appointments early because they're making a slow transition. She says most of the appointments Monday are already booked by healthcare workers in group 1A.

