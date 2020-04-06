CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the places at the highest risk for severe cases of the coronavirus are long-term care facilities, so they’re now prioritizing getting medical protection and supplies to them because of it.

But a Chandler family is frustrated that the state and Maricopa County are only testing people who show symptoms. To date, Maricopa County announced Monday that at long-term care facilities, there have been 66 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths linked to 22 different facilities. Several of those cases are inside the Pennington Gardens facility in Chandler. Sheila Beck’s sister Ellen lives there. She hasn’t seen her since February.

“They’re so confined, and they’re having all their meals in their rooms so they don’t see one another. It’s only the staff members that they’re interacting with,” said Beck.

But since Friday, Pennington Gardens said four of their residents have tested positive for COVID-19. They said three of those residents are now in the hospital and one is in hospice. The facility said they’ve been on complete lockdown for almost four weeks now, so they believe the virus got inside by either a resident or staff member who is asymptomatic.

“My main concern is that the staff, they need to find the source of this, but their hands are tied,” said Beck. “There wasn’t anything they could do because no one has shown symptoms of the virus.”

Beck said the facility has done as much as they can to keep residents safe, but if they can’t test staff members, they won’t know if somebody is carrying the virus who isn’t showing symptoms.

Maricopa County said Monday they’re now prioritizing giving their low supply of PPE to long-term care facilities since those inside are at the highest risk.

We asked the County why they wouldn’t test all people inside these facilities to find out the source of COVID-19, especially is somebody is asymptomatic, but they said the CDC requires testing only be done on people with symptoms.

Maricopa County said an overall case count at long-term care facilities will be made available to the public on Tuesday.