PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major COVID-19 testing lab is warning patients about a phone scam.

Sonora Quest sent an email to patients on Wednesday to let them know scammers are posing as Sonora Quest representatives to gain patients’ personal information.

The scammers will call individuals and claim they have COVID-19 test results and ask for personal information. Sonora Quest’s normal protocol is to provide lab results to the ordering physician, who will then give those results to the patient.

If you were tested for COVID-19 with Sonora Quest you can check your results here.

The following are tips provided by Sonora Quest to avoid imposter scams:

• Know that Sonora Quest will never ask for your Social Security number over the phone.

• Be aware that Sonora Quest will not contact you to pay for COVID-19 testing over the phone.

• Verify the phone number calling you and call back to be sure it is a Sonora Quest number, if unsure.

• If you did not order a test, do not provide any of your information. Hang up immediately.