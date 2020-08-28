Son of Peoria woman who died from COVID-19 urges patients to know care options early

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After spending weeks in the hospital, a 64-year-old Peoria woman died Wednesday from COVID-19, according to her family.

Jason Betyou remembers his mom, Helen, as a kind and compassionate woman.

"My mom was the life of the party," said Jason. "She was very much about family."

He said it took 13 days for his mom's COVID-19 test to come back positive, and July 13, she was admitted to Abrazo Arrowhead.

Jason said his mom wanted the COVID-19 drug Remdesivir but was told that was not an option for her.

"Any patient who had symptoms after seven days, they were not allowed to administer Remdesivir," said Jason.

He said Helen was put on a ventilator, but her health only got worse.

Jason said he tried to get his mom a life-saving machine called ECMO from several hospitals.

"They said she was outside seven days, and patients outside seven days don't do well on ECMO," said Jason.

He wishes he knew about ECMO and the Remdesivir timeline before his mom got too sick.

The Executive Director for The Arizona Public Health Association, Will Humble, says your primary care doctor can bridge the gap when communicating with hospitals about COVID treatments.

"That's the advocate," said Humble. "That's the connection you have when something bad happens and you end up in the hospital because they can connect."

Abrazo sent us a statement saying: