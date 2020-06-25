PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb, yet some Arizona communities are getting hit harder than others.
A few months ago, health experts said the biggest hot spots were in nursing homes and senior living communities. But that's now changed.
Will Humble is the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. He said that a growing number of COVID-19 patients are young adults, who don't practice social distancing or live in apartments or condos where people are in close contact.
"We're seeing a completely different trend now, where the number of new cases is dominated by people in their 20s and 30s," said Humble. "So now, if you're looking at a zipcode that has a lot of new cases in it, there's a good chance there are some apartment complexes within that zipcode that are popular with people in their 20s and 30s."
Arizona's Department of Health Services is tracking the Arizona zipcodes with the highest number of COVID-19 cases:
- 85301 in Glendale, around 51st Avenue and Glendale Avenue, has 908 cases.
- 85041 in Phoenix, around 19th Avenue and Baseline Road, has 936 cases.
- 85035 in Tolleson, around 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, has 987 cases.
- 85033 in Phoenix, around Indian School Rd and 75th Avenue, has 1036 cases.
- 85009 in Phoenix, around 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road, has more than 1,100 cases.
According to health experts, the hot zipcodes likely have a lot of apartments and young adults living in them.
"What it shows you is this pandemic has evolved over time from one dominated by older demographic a couple months ago, to one now that's really dominated in number of new cases to younger people in their 20s and 30s," Humble said.
Despite the high number of COVID-19 cases across the Valley, no community has been hit harder than Yuma, in zipcode 85364, which leads the state with 1,901 COVID-19 cases.