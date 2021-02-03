PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- The Arizona Department of Economic Security is sending out 1099-G tax forms so Arizonans who received unemployment benefits can begin preparing their taxes. Because of fraud in the unemployment system, some people may discover they're being taxed on money they never claimed or received.

Over the summer, Ashley Hutchinson was furloughed from her job and started collecting unemployment benefits.

"All of a sudden, I wasn’t receiving my benefits anymore," she told 3 On Your Side.

Hutchinson tried to log on to her DES account, but her password didn’t work. When she finally got in, she realized someone had stolen her account.

"They just pretended like they were me, changed the address, and got my benefits," she said.

The criminal had even changed Hutchinson's settings to stop tax withholdings to get more money.

"Any day now, I'm going to owe taxes on $2,500 that I didn’t even receive," Hutchinson said.

As 3 On Your Side has reported, fraud is running rampant through unemployment systems across the country. According to DES, anyone who receives a 1099-G tax form for unemployment benefits they did not apply for or receive should immediately report it to the agency.

Legitimate unemployment cases potentially flagged as fraud by DES security update Customers who believe they were impacted in error can request a review of their case.

The IRS says the state should issue a revised 1099-G to anyone who files a fraud complaint to ensure taxpayers aren’t hit with tax bills for unreported income. If taxpayers are not able to get corrected forms from the state, they should file an accurate tax form, only reporting income they received, the agency said.

"I originally did my first fraud claim on July 6," Hutchinson said.

Despite repeatedly reporting the fraud, Hutchinson says she still has no resolution on her claim.

"The fact that I cannot get somebody from my state to call me back," she sighed. "It’s so frustrating."

According to DES, for regular unemployment insurance, 282,500 people had taxes withheld, while 163,700 did not. For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), there were 1.37 million accounts that did not have taxes withheld, compared to 274,000 that did.