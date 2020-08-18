SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some Arizonans who are out of work because of the pandemic are starting to receive a boost in unemployment benefits thanks to President Trump's executive order this month. Still some claimants have gone weeks without relief, and they don't know why.
"What good does that do?" asks Royal Marks. The Sun City man says he received two unemployment payments at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, but now, he hasn't seen a penny in more than nine weeks.
Marks says he accepted a job in February supervising a residential cleaning crew but COVID-19 put him out of work. He says the Department of Economic Security is not doing enough to ensure Arizonans like him can survive. "I'm sure they're overwhelmed," says Marks. "Well, hire more people."
Marks is not the only claimant who has had an interruption of benefits payments. In an email, a spokesman for DES blamed "unprecedented demand" that "led to challenges processing claims."
The agency is receiving up to 120,000 calls a day, according to the email. To keep up, DES has hired more than 800 new employees.
Marks says he's fed up with false hope. He showed Arizona's Family his account listing week after week of jobless claims as "in progress." Marks says he managed to get someone at DES to pick up the phone three times and he was told they'd look into the issue. He was even asked to verify his identity, but that didn't work, either.
"'[They told me] OK, that's the only thing you have to do and they will be contacting you," says Marks. "Still nothing."
The statement provided by DES on Tuesday did not offer guidance for claimants who are no longer receiving payments even though they are eligible for benefits.
"I end up going to the food bank to supplement for food, and my truck is getting ready to be taken away," says Marks. "I go to sleep with a knot in the middle of my stomach not knowing what's going to happen next."
The Department of Economic Security says the agency has paid out more than $8 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic started. Since March 7, 353,000 Arizonans have received unemployment insurance and 811,000 have received pandemic unemployment assistance.
DES typically does not comment on individual cases, but a spokesperson says their team will take a closer look at Marks' case.