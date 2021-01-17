SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Almost a full year into the pandemic, COVID-19 cases are surging. There is some help, now that there are vaccines.

But the concern is shifting to how to schedule a second dose, if you were lucky enough to get the first one. "We've been pretty much trapped for 9, 9 1/2 months," said Therese Toledo. That's why two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine means freedom for Therese and her husband Tom. The only problem is, she's unable to get him an appointment for the second shot.

"I couldn't get him anything," said Toledo. "My husband is 80, he's diabetic. We haven't been anywhere."

Toledo isn't the only person having this issue. On the state level, Former Governor Jan Brewer expressed her concern in a tweet. "This website isn't helpful, please fix this."

Toledo is also concerned about efficacy if her husband gets the second shot later than the 21 days Pfizer recommends. "Do you start all over again?" Toledo asked. Health officials said no and the CDC said there is no maximum interval time between your first and second shot. Meanwhile, the state health department said they're making changes to their system so more people can register easier for the second dose.

Toledo hopes her husband gets his. "He needs to get both doses. I've been doing everything myself cause he shouldn't be going anywhere," said Toledo. The county health department told Arizona's Family that they're partnering with hospitals and pharmacies to make the 2nd dose easier to schedule.