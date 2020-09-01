SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As the Scottsdale Unified School District governing board met Tuesday to discuss options about returning to in-person learning, some students and parents gathered outside for a protest, saying they're ready for kids to return to campus.

Students in the district began the year with online learning on August 10, either through the district's Enhanced Distance Learning program or through Scottsdale Online. According to a graphic on the district's website, the district was currently in a "hybrid model," offering a phased-in approach as health conditions in the area change.

As board members headed to the meeting, a group of parents and students gathered for a "Rally for Choice." Demonstrators say they want the choice to go back to school full time.

Many can’t understand why they have to fight to go back to school, when other businesses are allowed to be open.“You get your kids back in school learning before you get people back in the bars drinking,” said Nick Porter, a dad of three young kids.

[See SUSD "Return to Learn" plan]

Dozens of people gathered outside Scottsdale Unified Tuesday, calling for in-person classes, five days a week. "The overwhelming majority of parents in the community voted to return to the classroom,” said mom Amanda Wray. During Tuesday’s board meeting, members discussed a hybrid option of two days in person a week, with Scottsdale COVID-19 benchmarks in the yellow moderate level. But students at the rally Tuesday said that’s not enough, with online learning difficulties. “Starting off high school is kind of of stressful when you’re not there in person with the teacher,” said Desert Mountain 9th grader Carson Melton. “There have been technological problems, a lot of kids don’t have computers, a lot of teachers don’t know how to use computers. That’s been the biggest issue,” said Chaparral High senior Reagan Weurding. Weurding is trying to get ready to apply to colleges. “I need to be able to speak to my teachers and my guidance counselors to help us pick those decisions and it’s hard to do that over Zoom,” said Weurding. A small group stood across from the rally supporting online learning say they're worried about the safety of teachers and kids spreading COVID-19 in person. No matter the case, it’s been emotional challenge for so many families just trying to help their kids learn. “I see my two kids who have gone from loving school to now dreading it,” said Wray with tears in her eyes. The board said they’re not making a decision Tuesday night, but rather voting on which hybrid model they will put onto a survey for families, to then get feedback from parents and students on what they want to do moving forward.

+2 Parents asked to assume all liability if child contracts COVID-19 at Scottsdale summer camp “It scared the living stuffing out of me because I saw what the parent was being asked to waive,” an attorney said. “This is an irresponsible request from this school district.”

"Throughout all of the planning for the 2020 – 2021 school year, our top priority has been, and continues to be, the safety, health and well-being of our students, teachers, staff and school communities," reads a letter from Superintendent Scott A. Menzel.

All SUSD schools and District offices will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 7. Students are not expected to be online and SUSD staff have the day off.