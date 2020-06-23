PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Worried they may be dishing out more than just food and drinks, some Phoenix restaurants are shutting their doors once again.
Kell Duncan, one of the managing partners at the Churchill in downtown Phoenix, said they have decided to shut their doors yet again due to COVID-19 concerns. "We just see other places get cases and it seemed inevitable that we would end up in a similar situation,” said Duncan.
The Churchill is one of a growing number of local restaurants across the Valley opting for a proactive approach to keeping staff and customers safe. "Lives are so much more important than the bottom line," said owner of Chzburgr in Glendale, Chef Kelley Fletcher.
He said when they reopened the first time things started off okay. "We saw people starting to get way too comfortable. You know, the masks were disappearing, the congregating was starting to show up,” said Chef Fletcher. That’s when Fletcher also decided to close his dining room, reverting back to take-out only.
On Tuesday, Miracle Mile Deli off 16th Street and Campbell posted a message on their social media pages saying they’re shutting down for the next week to allow everyone on their staff to get tested.
Back at the Churchill, Duncan says he is now having to furlough his 25 employees again. "That’s the easy part, making the decision to shut down. The hard part is dealing with everything after, Many of them [employees] are out of jobs now. I’m also out of a job,” he said.