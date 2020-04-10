PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are a lot of memberships we can't use right now. We can't go to the gym. We can't go to the spa or even the zoo or Disneyland. Many of those places have paused or extended memberships to make sure consumers aren't losing money, but 3 On Your Side discovered some businesses and organizations are still collecting dues.
Cheri Adelson told 3 On Your Side she was charged this month for her membership and her husband's membership to Massage Envy, even though spas were ordered to close. The charges were $55 each.
"I called there and it’s just a recording saying they’re closed right now. There’s no way to reach anybody to do anything about it." Adelson said. "I was just assuming it would be handled on their end."
3 On Your side reached out to Massage Envy. A spokesperson told us Adelson was refunded immediately after we brought the issue to company's attention.
"All Massage Envy franchise locations are independently owned and operated," the company said in an email. "Many locations are working to proactively contact their members to discuss their membership options during the temporary closures."
3 On Your Side has also received questions about the YMCA. The organization is still collecting membership dues to cover operations. Even though workout facilities are closed, the Valley of the Sun YMCA's Katie Smetana says it has ramped up other services, including emergency child care, a food program, and youth and adult outreach. Smetana says it's important to remember the Y is a non-profit and much more than a gym.
"We're hoping that if individuals have the ability to continue paying their dues, we are asking them to stay with us," Smetana said. "Stay with us to help us help others and we’ll continue to be there for the community, too."
According to Smetana, about 3% of members have canceled their memberships and 10% have put their memberships on hold and stopped paying dues. Smetana said the YMCA's survival would be in jeopardy if all of its members paused their memberships.
"The YMCA has been here for 127 years, and I wouldn’t be able to say we’d be here for 128. It’s that dire of a situation," she said.
For profit gyms are a different story. A spokesperson for Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the office has received numerous complaints about gym membership dues and cancellation policies
As 3 On Your Side reported last week, Brnovich sent letters to several gyms urging them to change their in-person only cancellation policies. Planet Fitness and Life Time Fitness agreed to allow people to cancel memberships remotely. The gyms, like many other facilities, are also putting memberships on hold and will not charge members for the duration of the closures.
Youfit, which has several locations in Arizona, told its members it will continue charging people.
"We desperately need our employees to have a job to return to, so this short term economic pinch doesn't become a long term issue," CEO Rick Berks wrote in letter to members. "To that end, all revenue collected will be used to pay our employees and cover the basic needs of the business. While we did temporarily lay off some part-time and hourly employees, we retained virtually ALL salaried and full-time employees, at near full pay and with full benefits intact."
Berks said customers facing financial hardship should call Youfit, but acknowledged the calls might not go through. Youfit has not responded to any of 3 On Your Side's questions.