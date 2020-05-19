PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some bands that were scheduled to play in the Phoenix-area have now rescheduled their concerts for next year.
Some of those bands include Maroon 5, The Eagles and Chris Stapleton. Others like Journey, Sugarland, Chris Young and Ozzie Osborne have completely canceled with no future dates announced.
It is important for ticket holders to know if the concert has been postponed or canceled when it comes to getting reimbursed. Those seeking to get their money back are starting to find out that if the concert has been postponed they will have to just wait a bit longer and for the most part, are not eligible for refunds.
But if the concert was canceled, ticket holders have a better chance of getting their money back. There are several concerts still scheduled for July and August in the Valley for now but it's always a good idea to keep up with venue website for changes.
LiveNation provides up to date information on canceled and postponed shows here: livenation.com/eventstatus