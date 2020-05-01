PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several school districts in the northwestern part of the Valley will recognize their graduating high school students with ceremonies during the summer.
Peoria Unified School District, Dysart Unified School District and Deer Valley Unified School District said on Friday they want to hold the ceremonies at State Farm Stadium. They haven't decided on a specific format yet since gathering restrictions haven't been lifted or adjusted at this time. Below are the dates the districts hope to hold the ceremonies.
- Peoria Unified School District: June 26 & 27
- Dysart Unified School District: June 30
- Deer Valley Unified School District: July 2 & 3
Ceremony times and dates for each school are still being discussed and families will be told once the districts figure that out.
Nearly 96,000 K-12 students go to schools in the Deer Valley, Dysart and Peoria school districts in the northwest Valley.