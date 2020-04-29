PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- During COVID-19, many casinos around the state of Arizona were forced to close their doors in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus and to obey Governor Ducey's executive order to close non-essential businesses.

Gov. Ducey issues executive order detailing 'essential services' The idea of the order is to create a "proactive and administrative measure to ensure consistent guidance across the state," according to a press release from Governor Ducey's office.

But now some casinos are looking ahead to reopening dates. Here is a list of casinos with details about their plans to reopen:

Fort McDowell Casino : The casino is planning to resume operations on May 15. An opening date for the hotel has not been determined yet.

: The casino is planning to resume operations on May 15. An opening date for the hotel has not been determined yet. Gila River Hotels & Casinos : Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva announced they will be closed until May 15. They will be providing compensation to most of their employees through May 15 as well and will be bringing back furloughed employees.

: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva announced they will be closed until May 15. They will be providing compensation to most of their employees through May 15 as well and will be bringing back furloughed employees. Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino: Harrah's is planning to reopen May 15 based on Governor Ducey's stay-at-home order.

Harrah's is planning to reopen May 15 based on Governor Ducey's stay-at-home order. Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort: Talking Stick Resort will refund cancellations through May 31. Both casinos will continue to continue to compensate their employees too. They plan to reopen doors by the end of May and are working on rescheduling upcoming shows and entertainment acts.

Each casino will be working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Arizona Department of Health Sciences (ADHS) to make sure employees and guests will be safe as the state readjusts.