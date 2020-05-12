PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Several Phoenix-area casinos are gearing up to reopen.

Gila River Hotels & Casinos said that Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva will open their doors at noon on Friday, May 15. The hotels at Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva, however, will remain closed for another month. They are scheduled to reopen on June 15.

Some Phoenix-area casinos plan to resume operations on May 15 During COVID-19, many casinos are the state of Arizona were forced to close their doors in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus and to obey Governor Ducey's executive order to close non-essential businesses.

“To ensure the continued health and safety of our guests and employees, the enterprise has significantly modified the operations and gaming floors to achieve safety procedures above the recommended guidelines,” said Kenneth Manuel, the CEO of Gila River Hotels & Casinos. “These changes include restrictions on the number of seats per table games and bingo sessions, redesigned slot floors, and plexiglass partitions. We have taken every prudent measure and precaution to create a safe and clean environment.”

Increased distance between slot machines

Plexiglass partitions between slot machines and table games

Max of 3 people per bingo table at Vee Quiva (No bingo at Lone Butte)

Max of 210 players per bingo session at Vee Quiva (No bingo at Lone Butte)

In addition, employees to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work. That testing will be an ongoing endeavor. Employees will be retested for the coronavirus every two weeks.

Coronavirus Pandemic: The Way Back From getting that next gig to figuring out everyday life for you and your family, Arizona's Family is here for you every step of the way.

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino is also reopening on Friday. It has implemented similar changes as Gila River Hotels & Casinos. Slot machines have been arranged for proper social distancing and seating at blackjack tables will be limited. In addition, the poker room will be closed, and keno and bingo will not be available.

While some of the food venues will be open, The Buffet, Oak & Fork and Laurel Lounge will remain closed for now, as will the event center and spa.

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino will start welcome guests at 9 a.m. The hotel is also reopening for stays starting Friday night.

Fort McDowell Casino also plans to reopen Friday.

A spokeswoman for Talking Stick and Casino Arizona said they would not reopen until at least June.