PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several Banner Health hospitals around the Phoenix area have now opened makeshift grocery stores for their employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since many Banner Health workers are currently working longer-than-normal work hours and might not have time to shop, these grocery stores inside the hospitals will provide a much-needed convenience.

“We’re proud that we can do our part to provide this important service to our physicians and clinical staff,” said Tracy Baskara, director of culinary and nutrition for Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek. “Seeing our colleagues taking care of patients, saving lives, and working a lot of hours during this time inspired us to help them and their families at home.”

The Banner Health grocery stores for employees are being offered in the following Phoenix-metro locations:

Healthy essentials like fruits, vegetables, bread, dairy products, and eggs are available for Banner employees to purchase at discounted prices. In addition, culinary staff at these hospitals are preparing prepackaged, take-home meals that will feed a family of four, with heating instructions included.

“We hope this is one less burden for our colleagues and their families to carry in their extremely busy lives,” said Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix Culinary and Environmental Service Director Sandy Allen. “We’re family here and if we can make life easier for our patients, we can also make life a little easier for our co-workers in these uncertain times.”

Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa is offering a slightly different grocery format -- food baskets that employees can purchase, containing essential items such as milk, bread, eggs and other protein items.