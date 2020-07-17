PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- For kids with special needs who get occupational therapy, this season of life has been tough.
Five-year-old Jude went to OT for one hour every week before COVID-19 hit Arizona. "It has really helped Jude be able to cope with the classroom environment and build his self-regulation skills and direction-following skills," said Jude's mom, Cherrie Lonkar.
This fall, Jude will start kindergarten. He has not been able to go to occupational therapy since March. "We definitely feel concerned about the backslide and progress that he has made over the last few months and what his ability to attend and focus is going to be," said Lonkar. "The way OT gyms are set up, it's multiple kids using the equipment all at the same time. For us, that presented a concern as to how can you keep it clean with that many kids participating on the same equipment at the same time."
Occupational therapist Jim Foster says many parents are turning to virtual occupational therapy. He's the director of an occupational therapist assistant program at Harcum College and sees firsthand how it can help.
"I certainly see that occupational therapy services are important in terms of continuing over the summer, and those kids, I do believe, will be in a better spot to transition back to the school," said Foster.
Lonkar said she tried virtual OT for Jude, but it did not work for him. "Trying to get a really active four-year-old to sit in front of a screen and follow body movement instructions using auditory processing is really challenging," said Lonkar. "We're really between a rock and hard place here. There seem to be no good options. Every option seems to be problematic."
Foster says you can help your kids by reviewing lessons they learned before things shut down.