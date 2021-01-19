SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Not all Arizona seniors or their families on behalf of them will have to navigate the Arizona Department of Health service website to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site.
Last week, AARP reported CVS is partnering with skilled nursing homes in Arizona. Now residents at assisted living facilities will be getting their shots.
On Wednesday morning, thanks to a partnership with Walgreens, pharmacy employees will go to Tuscany at McCormick Ranch, an independent-living senior community in Scottsdale, to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents. According to the community's spokeswoman, Constance Sablan, the average age of the seniors who live there is 88. She explained that while Tuscany at McCormick Ranch is not categorized as an assisted living facility, skilled nursing home, or memory care facility, MBK Senior Living, which operates the property, does run those other types of living centers.
McDowell Village, an MBK assisted living facility in Scottsdale, had a vaccine clinic last week. Hacienda Del Rey, a memory care facility in Litchfield Park, is scheduled for next week.
Arlene Bonime, 90, has lived at Tuscany at McCormick Ranch for three years. She is thrilled that neither she nor her daughter has to figure out how to sign her up for the vaccine online. Bonime said she physically wrote down her info on a paper form and the community staff took care of the rest.
"I think it's wonderful! I think Tuscany has done a wonderful job for us because if they didn't get this all set up, it would be very difficult for me, for us, to get appointments," Bonime said. "I'm not that computer literate, so it's difficult for me to use. In two weeks, I'll be 91. It's not the easiest thing."
Bonime is a retired school nurse who also spent part of her career working in a polio hospital in the 1950s. She said she's lost two of her friends to COVID-19 and is looking forward to getting her shot.
"It's very sad," she said. "And I have others who've survived and doing very well."
Erica Bonime, who is 62 and doesn't qualify to get the vaccine yet, is relieved she doesn't have to logistically figure out how to get her mother to a mass vaccination site.
"They've made it so easy for the residents and their families," Erica said with a smile.
Tuscany at McCormick Ranch's vaccination will take place in the community's common area. Only residents are eligible, and it won't cost them a dime.