PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several gyms in Arizona are staying open despite Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order to close all gyms for 30 days and no known citations have been given.

Arizona to close bars, gyms, theaters again; delay start of school Governor Doug Ducey and state leaders announced pushing back the opening of schools in Arizona in the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Gov. Ducey announced a "one-month pause" that forced the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing rentals effective at 8 p.m. Monday.

Arizona's Family has confirmed Mountainside Fitness, Lifetime Fitness, Orange Theory and F45 are still open in the Phoenix-area despite the order. Lifetime Fitness initially closed the fitness floor and studio but the pools, kids areas, saunas, steam rooms and locker rooms remained open. On Tuesday afternoon, Lifetime announced they would reopen the fitness floor and studio on July 1.

Hours after Gov. Ducey announced that gyms would need to close CEO and Founder Tom Hatten announced he would file a lawsuit against Gov. Ducey.

Mountainside Fitness CEO plans to sue Arizona after Gov. Ducey issues 30-day closure Mountainside Fitness CEO and Founder Tom Hatten announced that his company is planning to sue Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a one-month pause that will consist of the closures of businesses like gyms, bars and movie theaters on Monday.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Gov. Ducey released the following statement:

"The governor’s executive order is clear. Gyms and other indoor fitness clubs or centers, regardless of size, shall pause operations until at least July 27. This is a public health issue, particularly among our younger demographic, and we are looking for cooperation and compliance from our business community in the name of public health."

Gov. Ducey's spokesperson went onto say the order provides clear authority for local government to cite businesses as the order is enforceable under A.R.S. 26-317, which states: "Any person who violates any provision of this chapter or who knowingly fails or refuses to obey any lawful order or regulation issued as provided in this chapter shall be guilty of a class 1 misdemeanor. This provision does not apply to the refusal of any private organization or member thereof to participate in a local emergency or state of emergency as defined by this chapter."

The penalty for violating A.R.S. 26-317 is a class 1 misdemeanor and can carry a fine up to $2,500.

Arizona's Family reached out to every police agency in the Phoenix-area on Tuesday morning. Every agency who responded said they did not warn or cite any businesses since the order went into effect.