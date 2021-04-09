PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State health officials are targeting areas hit hardest by the pandemic with an education campaign about COVID-19 prevention and vaccinations. But residents living in one ZIP code with high infection and low vaccination rates say there's scant evidence anyone is reaching out to them.

Jorge Picos says no one has knocked on his door, called him on the phone or made such an effort in his west Phoenix neighborhood, other than a few yard signs. "They were just dropped off in the front. They just walked away. They didn't even say, 'Hey, put these up, or hey, do you need any literature regarding COVID?'" he said.

Those signs provided information on prevention, like social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently. But even those signs were nearly blown away. "It was a windy day and that I do recall and that's why the signs were in the middle of the street," Picos said.

The neighborhood sits in the 85009 ZIP code, and because of its large Hispanic population, it is one of the top priorities for state health officials. The pandemic has hit Latinos and Hispanics especially hard. Earlier this year, the state health department handed out a $1.2 million no-bid contract to a former political consultant of Gov. Doug Ducey. Mario Diaz was contracted to launch the education campaign in the ZIP code that included door knocks, phone calls, yard signs and telephonic town halls.

Diaz, once again declined to comment for the story, saying he was not authorized. But Rep. Diego Rodriguez, a Democrat representing the area, says he is disappointed with what he's seen so far. "There has not been any meaningful outreach in addressing that inequity in vaccine rates here," he said.

As for awarding a seven-figure no-bid contract to one of the governor's former political consultants, Rodriguez said it suggests Ducey is not serious about public outreach. "I want to see the governor make this right. I would like to see the governor say, 'Let's be intentional, let's be thoughtful and let's address this issue.'" On Thursday, the governor said he was unaware of the contract.