PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some credit card companies are slashing limits and even canceling cards without warning, 3 On Your Side has learned.
Ted Rossman, an analyst for CreditCards.com says lenders, nervous about the economy, are trying to reign in their risks, especially with consumers who have missed payments are or inching closer to credit limits. According to him, the changes are just beginning, but he noted the cuts are not unprecedented.
"There was a 2008 Fed study that found that back then, about 20% of people with good credit experienced this and about 60% of people with lesser credit saw lower credit limits or canceled cards without warning, so that’s what we’re up against," Rossman said.
If a consumers credit limits are cut or accounts are closed, their credit scores could take a hit. Rossman estimates the drop could amount to 20 or 30 points.
"Credit utilization is part of the second biggest FICO score categories. First, of course, is payment history," Rossman said. "Second is how much you owe and a big part of that is utilization - credit you’re using divided by total credit limit, and that’s where having a limit cut or a card cut could really hurt you because your ratio could really spike all of a sudden and that can really drag your score down."
Dormant cards are the most likely to get cut, Rossman said. He suggests making small purchases with unused cards and paying them off right away to demonstrate activity. It's also important for consumers facing financial uncertainty to keep their lenders in the loop.
"Speak up. Ask for a break. Let the company know that you’re having trouble but that you want to pay them back," he said. "Could you maybe get a lower interest rate? Could you maybe pay less this month? Many times they will work with you but they need to know about it."