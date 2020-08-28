SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bars that offer dine-in restaurant service can reopen at 50% capacity in counties that have reached the "moderate" stage, including Maricopa County.

"We got the go-ahead that we were at a moderate level and we could open up at 50% capacity," said Luke Cory, a managing partner at Boondocks. "For us, we've been stop-and-go, stop and go since we closed and everything so we kind of wanted to do it on our terms to get ready for the weekend, prep all our food, get our systems ready, get our employees back."

Boondocks, which is in Old Town Scottsdale, will reopen on Monday for dine-in service.

"We could've opened up right when they gave us the word but to shut us down so quickly, to open up so quickly, it's very tough on a business owner to really plan," Cory said.

Staff at Boondocks spent Friday afternoon distancing the tables, stocking up on food and alcohol, and dusting everything off.

"We've been closed about four months, five months? You lose count. But we got shut down twice. This last one burned pretty hard because it was such a long time and we weren't expecting it," Cory said.

The bar scene won't look like it used to--at least not yet.

"Before you could just walk in, walk up to the bar, ask for a beer and get one. Right now, we have only seating that will be available if you have a reservation and if we have a space for you, we'll accommodate you at a table and you can order from a server and get a drink," Cory explained. "You can't get up to go get a drink at the bar. You can't congregate. We have enough space for everybody. We have enough tables, so it's just going to be like a regular restaurant. We're OK with that. It's totally fine for the environment that we have to live in. We're really excited to be able to be open. We're just kind of waiting for the time where everyone can just walk up and get around."

Patrons will have to wear masks to get into bars/restaurants and wear one if you get up from your table.

Businesses that can reopen under the "moderate" stage will have to sign a document stating they are following all of the health and safety guidelines. That form will be published on the AZDHS website and a copy will have to be displayed in a public location on the business premises.