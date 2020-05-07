PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona churches have been pretty quiet the past couple months, with no in-person Sunday services because of COVID-19. But that may be about to change.

State House Rep. Tim Dunn (R-Yuma) is encouraging religious institutions across Arizona to re-open and allow congregants to worship, as long a social distancing and other safety measures are in place.

His church was one of the first to bring members back. "We did actually have hand sanitizer for folks that came in, and masks available if someone didn't have one," said Dunn. "We went in like an event center where you reserved spots. We had families sit together and then we had two chairs in between each family."

Arizona's attorney general recently issued a legal opinion that churches and other religious groups are considered essential businesses and can hold services if and when they want. But many church leaders have been reluctant to encourage large gatherings, for fear of putting their congregants at risk.

Dave Summers is senior pastor at the Paradise Valley United Methodist Church. He said they have a large congregation, with a number of older, more vulnerable members. Right now, his church has no plans to start up in-person services again."We have a great desire to want to be back together, but we recognize that is not going to be safe or feasible for quite some time," said Summers. "We think its better to hold off and wait. We have found that by doing on-line worship, we can still connect with people."

Some church leaders said they wont feel comfortable holding in-person services for several months.