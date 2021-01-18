PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Most people will never get the chance to attend a presidential inauguration, but some invited guests in the Phoenix area say they are going to stay home.

Roy Tatem, board member with the East Valley NAACP, opened his mailbox this weekend to find an invite, but he won’t be hopping on a plane to attend the historic event. Tatem believes it’s not safe to travel during a pandemic. He’s also concerned about potential violence.

“You have to take it that serious that there is a potential threat to personal safety,” says Tatem. “It’s troubling because this is not what we expect in America, given that a successful and peaceful transition has happened for 200 years.”

It would not be Tatem’s first inauguration. He attended the 2009 swearing-in of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. This time around, he will attend virtually.

Kathy Norris-Wilhelm and her wife Jean received their invites days ago, but Kathy is currently sick with COVID-19. Norris-Wilhelm is a Democratic Precinct Committeeman, and she’s disappointed she won’t be able to see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn in on Wednesday.

“It’s really tragic, you know,” says Norris-Wilhelm. “We worked so diligently, and we were so proud of the work we’ve done and to work with other volunteers to get them in office.”

The couple also advocates for the Alzheimer’s Association and missed out on another event in D.C. because of the pandemic. They were scheduled to testify to a committee on aging back in March, but it was cancelled as the COVID-19 crisis ramped up.

“We’re excited and hopeful that this administration will help get this [pandemic] under control and we can all get our lives back,” says Norris-Wilhelm. “We have to look out for one another. That’s the only way we can get through this.”

Tatem is also hopeful for the future. He believes the current climate might encourage people to get more involved in their communities. “I hope that people say, you know what, I’ve been sitting on the sidelines too long, and I need to be engaged,” says Tatem.

Biden and his teams have been encouraging people to stay home during the inauguration. About 1,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony in person. Most of the attendees will be members of congress and their guests.