PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Arizonans filing jobless claims are waiting to find out if they can get help paying their bills through the COVID-19 crisis. The CARES Act expands unemployment benefits to individuals who typically don’t qualify, but the state is still ironing out the details.

“Tell me what I need to do, and I’ll do it,” says Wendy Cox, a Phoenix teacher’s aide.

Cox worked with students in Pre-K until her school announced furloughs. She immediately applied for unemployment benefits. Then Cox received a letter saying she didn’t make enough money to qualify.

“I work 29 hours a week,” says Cox. “As a part-time person, I really can’t go over that, but those 29 hours a week matter very much to my family.”

Food stamps delayed for some Arizonans "The payment delay is an intermittent problem," a spokesman for the Department of Economic Security told 3 On Your Side.

Cox says when she goes online, her claim still appears to be open. Cox is confused by the mixed signals but says she’s looking for any “ray of hope” at this time.

This week DES Director Tom Betlach said the agency is receiving, at times, 70 calls per second from people looking for help. Betlach says DES is working to add staff to handle a record number of claims. His advice for those who have applied for unemployment benefits is to keep their information current.

“Whether your claim has been processed or whether it’s pending, please go back on a weekly basis and provide the updated information on our online site,” said Betlach.

A DES spokesperson said Wednesday the agency is reviewing guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor which may expand benefits to part-time workers and individuals who typically don’t qualify for aid. DES does not comment on specific cases, but a spokesperson said those applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance do not need to reapply, and they do not have to file an appeal.

“Now I’m just wondering, you know, how we’re going to kind of get by,” says Cox.

Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

Cox says her family is relying on her husband’s paycheck, and their landlord has been very understanding. However, she knows at some point she’ll have to pay up.

“It doesn’t go away, and that is life,” says Cox. “That’s why we all have to do work.”