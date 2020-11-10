PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's family has broken down data from Arizona's Department of Health Services to see which ZIP codes are seeing the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

85007 in Phoenix 780 new cases per 100,000 people.

85009 in Phoenix. 1,145 new cases per 100,000 people.

85350 near Yuma 1,331 new cases per 100,000 people.

85309 at the Luke Air Force Base. 1,762 new cases per 100,000 people

85543 - in Graham County, which is northeast of Tucson. 3,617 new cases per 100,000 people

Dr. Ross Goldberg is president of the Arizona Medical Association.

He said it's hard to pinpoint why one community sees a spike in COVID-19 cases while another does not, but there are contributing factors. There may be more people living closer together in apartment buildings, workers in close proximity, or maybe, more frequent gatherings among neighbors and friends.

Arizona zip codes with the most growth in COVID-19 cases Each week, Arizona's Family analyzes historical data for COVID-19 cases by Zip Code in Arizona. We then track changes week over week and highlight the Zip Codes that have the most new cases.

"We always knew there was going to be a risk, even with wearing masks, even trying to distance," said Goldberg. "When you pack that many people together, your risk goes up. It's simple math, yet depending on what's in that ZIP code could influence the rate of cases you're seeing."