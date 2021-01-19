SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Efforts to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Arizonans against COVID-19 would not be possible without help from volunteers, including those without medical backgrounds. For some of them, lending their time is paying off with protection from the virus.

Sharon and Paul Furman gave up 10 hours of their weekend and were rewarded with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They spent last Saturday volunteering at a Maricopa County vaccination dispensing site.

"It was emotional because there were so many people of all ages," says Sharon Wolf-Furman. "We had many teachers and faculty from different schools, all different ages."

"You realize that we're all in the common good," says Paul.

The Scottsdale couple was not eligible for the vaccine when they volunteered but were relieved to learn they had the option. Neither of them is a medical professional, but each played a role in registering patients and recording information.

It's unclear whether non-medical volunteers are offered the vaccine at each of Maricopa County's five drive-thru vaccination sites. So far, county officials have been unable to answer that question. A spokesman told Arizona's Family the volunteer needs at each site are different and that the county has a Medical Reserve Corps of about 4,000 volunteers.

Banner Health, which operates the largest of the county site at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, offers all of their vaccination volunteers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A spokesman stressed that it is an option and volunteers are not required to get vaccinated.

Dignity Health operates the East Valley site. A spokeswoman says volunteers working for eight hours at their drive-thru site are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I just think it's the ticket out of this thing," says Paul.

He and Sharon say they experienced some soreness at the injection site but otherwise feel fine. They are looking forward to their second dose.

"Let's get this done so we can all go back to being together and living a more normal life," says Sharon.

If you are interested in volunteering to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Maricopa County sites, learn more by click/tapping here.

 

