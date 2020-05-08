PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Today's the day that Gov. Ducey said salons, barbershops and other retailers can reopen after coronavirus closures.

Some Arizona salons are following the Ducey's order, starting to reopen with extra safety precautions.

Masks are required at most establishments as well as an appointment. Vy’s Nails in Phoenix opened at midnight to accommodate clients.

Lifeline Barbershop is celebrating its grand opening in a new location in Chandler with a new normal. The shop was forced to close down due to COVID-19 without even getting to take advantage of its new digs.

Salons prepare to reopen after Gov. Ducey's announcement "Obviously as a business, we want to open sooner rather than later but we want to do it the right way."

Last week, on May 1, elective surgeries were allowed to begin again. On May 4, retail shops were allowed to reopen on a limited basis.

And even though strict physical distancing is still required, Ducey offered this advice to Arizonans. "Get your hair cut, get something to eat and head home," said Ducey. “We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

"We want to return stronger in this state," Ducey said, as he looked at criteria to reopen Arizona, referencing charts that tracked COVID-19 symptoms, cases, and hospital beds. "We have had a downward trajectory of both COVID-like illnesses and flu-like illnesses," said Ducey. "This is a good trajectory for Arizona." And as he looked at COVID-19 cases day by day, he said Arizona has been steady across the course of these tests with a downward trajectory. "That downward trajectory is very positive over that 14-day period," he said.

Here are the guidelines given for salons and barbers: