PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Even as Gov. Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 safety restrictions on bars and restaurants Thursday, some owners are keeping them in place.

"We take pride in having the best experience for our guests. But also our employees, our servers, our front-of-the-house staff. I want them to feel safe," said Jorge Gomez, chef and owner of Humble Pie and Humble Bistro, which is set to open on Monday.

Gov. Ducey relaxes COVID-19 guidelines in Arizona; bars can open, cities cannot require masks Gov. Doug Ducey's new COVID-19 guidelines released Thursday morning downgrade requirements for businesses to recommendations and allow bars to resume their regular operations.

Gomez says he will keep capacity at his new restaurant at around 50% and will require customers to wear a mask when they aren't seated.

He says Gov. Ducey's executive order is a good thing and indicates that the state is headed in the right direction. Still, Gomez says he wants to do what's right for the community at the moment.

"Taking temperatures, using masks, so everyone can have space where they feel safe, and [employees] feel happy to work," Gomez said. "And also to come and enjoy it without feeling too clustered."

The reaction from restaurant-goers to the prospect of full-capacity eateries and mask-less patrons was mixed.

"I think I'd be comfortable, but I'm still going to take my own personal precautions. I think we need maybe another month," said Sue Tearpak, who was walking down Roosevelt Row Thursday.

Others echoed that they thought the executive order was premature.

"I think we'll get to a point where there's (sic) more people vaccinated but at this time, I do not support this new mandate," said Maggie Muma.

And some business advocates worry that the executive order puts bars and restaurants that require masking and social distancing in a tough spot.

"It's really important for them that people are safe," said Nicole Underwood with the Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation. "And when you have executive orders that, you know, contradict those efforts, it makes it harder for businesses to maintain those safe measures."