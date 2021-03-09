PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's something we haven't seen a lot of the past year, people eating out at their favorite restaurant. But that's starting to change.
"I think it's a combination that people are getting vaccinated, COVID numbers are coming down, and people just had enough of being cooped up inside," said restaurant diner Harvey Missan.
More and more customers are feeling more comfortable going out to eat, and that's big news for an industry that's been hit hard by the pandemic.
Jason Peterson is the owner and head chef of Switch Restaurant in central Phoenix. He has seen a definite bump in business lately and expects things to get even better in the weeks ahead. This means he'll need to start hiring again, bringing in additional sous chefs, waiters and bartenders.
"I think all restaurants are going to be needing to add staff," said Peterson. "We've learned to exist on, learned to survive with existence level staff at this point, but for us to handle what we feel is coming demand, we're going to be needing to hire."
Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order last week that lifted occupancy limits on bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters to help give these businesses a much-needed boost.
Garrick Taylor is interim CEO with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.
He said the governor's order comes at the perfect time.
"A year ago, the Arizona hospitality sector was shedding jobs," said Taylor. "Now, we're in position to begin creating jobs and the timing couldn't be better from a seasonal standpoint. This is our high season - getting some of those people back on the job, that's good news."
"There's going to be plenty of work out there for people who need it," said Peterson.