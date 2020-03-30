PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nurses in Arizona are getting laid off as specialty clinics cancel elective surgeries.

Nurse Katherine Broze worked for a company that helped people prepare to travel overseas. The entire nursing staff has been laid off.

“It's a little scary. I love my job. I love the company I work for, and I love helping people as a nurse. That's what we do,” says Broze.

Determined to help people, Broze is now looking into volunteering, “Our country needs us right now, and our state is going to need us.”

Massive layoffs hit Arizona as coronavirus staggers economy Arizona is ramping up its unemployment insurance operations as it sees an unprecedented flood of new claims as the coronavirus staggers industries that are key to the state’s economy.

Arizona is currently working to build a registry of medical and non-medical volunteers in the event our state sees a surge in patients. The state has launched www.ArizonaTogether.org. The website includes simple sets for people to sign up. With people being laid off in various industries, it’s not just volunteering opening up.

Cheryl Chisholm, with Banner, says, like many hospitals, they have a wide range of positions open. People who have been laid off from other industries my find new opportunities.

From food service to case managers, the hospital needs to fill a wide range of positions. Chisholm recommends people looking for work check out career opportunities Banner’s website.