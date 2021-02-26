PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- First responders and health care workers were among the first in Arizona who were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but we're finding several people in those occupations are opting not to get the shots.
Dozens of nurses, firefighters, and police officers have told us they didn't get the vaccine, they don't plan to, and they work with others who feel that same way. Right now, the vaccine is not required, but it has been encouraged.
According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 1.1 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those doses have gone to people in long-term care facilities, those who are 65 and older, and teachers, as well as frontline workers.
We asked ADHS how many health care workers and first responders got the vaccine in Arizona. A spokesperson told us in a statement that at this point, they don't track the number of vaccines given by industry.
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arizona has a total of nearly 400,000 first responders and health care workers.
Valley police officer Dan Bill is one of them. He told us he had COVID-19 back in September, but his symptoms were mild. He said he's had vaccines in the past but has decided not to get one for COVID-19.
"Anything new, you know, I'm a little skeptical of, as far as taking it in my body. I'm in pretty good health for my age," Bill said. "I think if it would have been out a year from now, I might have less reservations about taking the vaccine, but the newness of the vaccine, plus me having contracted it and probably still having antibodies was the biggest determining factor for me not getting it this time."
Dr. Stephanie Jackson of HonorHealth says those who have had COVID-19 should still get the coronavirus vaccine.
"Studies have shown there's enhanced levels of protection," Jackson said. "We do know that immunity wanes over time. If you had a virus six to nine months ago, your immune system has relaxed a bit, and this will give it that needed boost so that you're ready in case new strains come through."
Sun City West audiologist Gigi Phillips also plans to skip the vaccine despite having underlying issues with her lungs.
"I'm not confident in it," Phillips said. "I don't think there was enough research done. I just think there's too many unanswered questions, and what it's going to mean longevity for us, if we were to get the injection, which is why I'm just choosing not to do it at all."
According to Teri Lukin, a nurse practitioner and the director of health and wellness for Meredith Corporation (the parent company of Arizona's Family), the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks.
"We're not sure about long-term effects," Lukin explained. "Based on the fact that we've used mRNA vaccines in the animal kingdom and there haven't been long-term effects, based on the fact that we have dozens of other vaccines to market and very few of them have any long-term effects, that gives us a lot of reassurance, but the data is not in. One thing we do know for sure is that COVID-19 can have long-term effects. A quarter to a third of people with COVID-19 can have symptoms for months afterward. So, we know that there can be very serious long-term effects from the illness, and I think you need to balance that with not knowing what the possible long-term effects of the vaccine are."
We reached out to several agencies to find out how many of their workers received at least one dose of the vaccine. Banner Health told us they're not tracking how many of their employees got the vaccine. Gilbert Fire and Rescue said the same thing. The Phoenix Fire Department says it sent a survey out to its employees and is awaiting the responses. The Phoenix Police Department did not respond to our inquiry.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that those first responders and healthcare workers not vaccinated are safe to continue carrying out their duties as long as they have access to PPE.