PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona hair salons and barbershops are considered essential professional services under Governor Doug Ducey's executive order. Still, some hairstylists face a dilemma on whether or not to keep cutting hair.

Gov. Doug Ducey announces stay-at-home order for Arizonans Gov. Ducey has ordered a statewide order to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said.

"The situation, I guess, is weird because I have my own choice to quit if I want to. But the loss of income, and the bills, the rent, all of that doesn't go away," said Dawn Cimino, who rents a suite in Peoria with two other hairstylists.

Cimino says she likes the place she works, but it's small, making social distancing impossible. "We can't even stand six feet apart from each other, let alone our clients," Cimino said.

She says COVID-19 has completely changed the way she cuts hair. She’s limited her client list and now wipes everything down with a bleach solution before and after every haircut.

Making matters more difficult, her daughter has asthma, making her vulnerable to COVID-19.

"And I don't want to bring it home to her," Cimino said.

Cimino says she’d like the governor to take salons off the list of essential services and says stylists like herself need rental assistance for spaces they feel they can’t currently use safely.

"I mean it's flattering to think we're essential, but no. We aren't," Cimino said. "There's no way we can safely do our job."