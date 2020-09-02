MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Arizona families say they're hitting internet data caps now that school is largely online for many children.

The Glenn family has a kindergartner and a third-grader attending Mesa Public Schools.

"Almost all of the modules are online," said father, Kevin Glenn. "In addition to those, we also have WebEx meetings that we attend. This is where a teacher is on a video conference with the other kids. My kids are there participating."

And it's led the family to burn through their 1.25 terabyte data plan with COX Communications. It might seem like a lot, but the Glenns say that with two kids on the computer all day combined with the family's normal internet usage, it's going quick. They're now just about out of data with several days left in the billing cycle.

The Glenns now have two options: either upgrade their plan for about $50 more per month or pay overage fees of around $10 per 50 gigabytes of data they go over.

"I think in terms of gas tanks and meals for the kids, you know," Kevin said. "I gotta up my data plan a gas tank and a half. You know that weighs, that weighs on my mind."

The Glenns think that COX should be waving overage fees for families who are doing at-home learning for the duration of the pandemic.

Still, COX says they've already upped data caps by 25% and they're waving a customer's first overage fee.

"In fact, more than 95% of our customers will not be charged for overages even at the current increased consumption levels due to social distancing and learn and work from home activities," said Andrea Katsenes Pappas, a spokeswoman for COX.