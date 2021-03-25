PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Even as Gov. Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 safety restrictions on bars and restaurants Thursday, some owners are keeping them in place.

"We take pride in having the best experience for our guests. But also our employees, our servers, our front-of-the-house staff. I want them to feel safe," said Jorge Gomez, chef and owner of Humble Pie and Humble Bistro, which is set to open on Monday.

Gov. Ducey relaxes COVID-19 guidelines in Arizona; bars can open, cities cannot require masks Gov. Doug Ducey's new COVID-19 guidelines released Thursday morning downgrade requirements for businesses to recommendations and allow bars to resume their regular operations.

Gomez says he will keep capacity at his new restaurant at around 50% and will require customers to wear a mask when they aren't seated.

He says Gov. Ducey's executive order is a good thing and indicates that the state is headed in the right direction. Still, Gomez says he wants to do what's right for the community at the moment.

"Taking temperatures, using masks, so everyone can have space where they feel safe, and [employees] feel happy to work," Gomez said. "And also to come and enjoy it without feeling too clustered."

For many, this is the first time in a year they’ve seen their waiters and waitresses without a mask.

“I’m giving my staff and my customers the choice to wear a mask or not wear a mask, and to social distance or not social distance,” said Steve McDonald, owner of Social Tap in Scottsdale.

McDonald said he understands why some may feel this freedom is too soon, but he agrees with it.

“We have to start somewhere and move forward at some point. I think somebody is always going to think it’s not the right time. So think it was a great decision just to make it,” he said.

The reaction from restaurant-goers to the prospect of full-capacity eateries and mask-less patrons was mixed.

"I think I'd be comfortable, but I'm still going to take my own personal precautions. I think we need maybe another month," said Sue Tearpak, who was walking down Roosevelt Row Thursday.

Others echoed that they thought the executive order was premature.

"I think we'll get to a point where there's (sic) more people vaccinated but at this time, I do not support this new mandate," said Maggie Muma.

And some business advocates worry that the executive order puts bars and restaurants that require masking and social distancing in a tough spot.

"It's really important for them that people are safe," said Nicole Underwood with the Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation. "And when you have executive orders that, you know, contradict those efforts, it makes it harder for businesses to maintain those safe measures."

What does the new executive order mean for concert halls and theaters?

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services tells Arizona's Family while no rules are preventing large indoor concerts, the executive order does recommend following CDC recommendations.

Thursday's announcement doesn't change anything for the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.

"We are planning our approach in alignment with the CDC guidance," said Mark Mettes, the theater's marketing director. "So as long as the CDC guidance says 6 feet apart, masks on... that's what the Herberger Theater is going to be doing."

The non-profit pivoted during the pandemic and built an outdoor stage. The concerts are sold out this weekend, Mettes said.

"People are just excited to get out. They're excited to experience the arts in a safe way," he added.

"I don't think, based on what I'm hearing, that the performing arts are really ready to open back up because we care so much about our patrons," said Joseph Benesh, the Arizona executive director of Citizens for the Arts.

There are more than 300 arts and culture organizations in the state, Benesh said. "Each and every one of them has got a different plan because they operate differently. Some hold people in a performance space. Some of them are outdoors only."

Andrew Birgensmith, with the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, also says Governor Ducey's new order won't change their operations.

It's important for customers to feel safe, Birgensmith told Arizona's Family on Thursday, and they don't feel like it's the right thing to do yet. The theatre will continue with outdoor parking lot concerts.

Birgensmith they are eyeing September for possible indoor shows again.

Mountainside Fitness is implementing personal choice too.

“If you still want to wear a mask, you still can, and I think you can still have that choice, you just don’t have to,” said Mountainside Fitness founder and board chairman Tom Hatten. “We’ve just been blowing up to be honest with you in a good way because people are excited, and I think they’ve been wanting to work out and feel like they can breathe.”

Most people working out were happy about the change.

“Personally, I’m really excited. I think with all the vaccines out, this is a step in the right direction,” said David Youngentod, who was working out without a mask.

“I’ve felt safe here all the time. If you look at everybody around here, we’re all being healthy, and we’re all social distancing anyway. I mean, when you work out, you’re not on top of somebody anyway,” said Brennan White.

Some still chose to take precautions.

“You can still get a good workout in by wearing a mask and it just signals to those around you and people here that you care,” said Brian Hall, who opted to still wear a mask while working out.

But overall, it was a similar feeling that life is finally starting to get back to normal.

“It’s refreshing to see people being social again. I think a lot of people were missing that. I certainly was,” said White.