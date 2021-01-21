PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- At Sonora Quest Laboratories, employees run 230,000 tests every day. Right now, the focus is on COVID-19.
"A strong workforce is going to help us fight the pandemic, and we need to fight this pandemic together," said Havona Horsefield, the company's communications manager.
To help maintain a healthy workforce, Sonora Quest is encouraging its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is offering incentives to make it more convenient.
"We are offering a $25 mileage reimbursement, flat fee. You have two rounds of the vaccine. You’ll get $25 the first time and $25 the second time," Horsefield told 3 On Your Side. "In addition, for non-exempt employees, you will get two hours of paid time."
The company is also considering working the COVID-19 vaccine into the annual wellness program for health insurance incentives.
"We want people to feel comfortable going and getting the vaccine," Horsefield said. "We want our employees to be healthy, just like we want our communities to be healthy."
Across the state, many employers are coming up with similar incentive programs. Square One Concepts, which operates Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, is paying for workers’ costs associated with the vaccine, according to Cheryl Buynak, the company's HR Director. Visiting Angels, a home care agency, is ensuring employees have flexible work schedules to accommodate vaccine appointments.
"Our primary concern is making sure that people are taken care of," said Mark Aspenson, who owns Visiting Angels franchises in multiple states. "Are there costs associated with it? Yes. But those are costs that we’re willing to bear."
"All of our caregivers are frontline workers dealing with seniors every single day, so we’ve got to make sure they’re safe," Aspenson added.
By law, employers can mandate that their employees receive vaccinations, but most are choosing not to go that route. Josh Black, an attorney who specializes in employment issues says paid time off is one of the most common incentives employers are offering to encourage employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dollar General was one of the first major employers to announce vaccine PTO.
"If the employer can do something to encourage the employees to get that, as opposed to forcing or mandating it, I think a lot of employers are going to see a happier workforce and better results, as far as making sure their employees are inoculated."
Maria Wojtczak, the owner of DrivingMBA in Scottsdale, says she is also being flexible with schedules for her instructors.
"Tell us when your appointment is, we’ll look at your schedule and we’ll make sure you’re covered," Wojtczak said.
But she didn't have to do much convincing to ensure her team will be vaccinated.
"I didn’t have to incentivize them," she added. "Everybody wants to be safe, and when you work with teenagers who don’t social distance, who don’t particularly like to wear masks, it’s like, 'Oh please, God. When is this vaccine going to be available? When can I get it in my arm?'"