PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Small businesses that missed out on the Paycheck Protection Program are hoping a new round of funding will help keep them afloat. PPP offers a small business loan that can be forgiven if employers continue to pay workers through the Covid-19 crisis.
Scooptacular in Laveen is about to mark ten years in the ice cream business, but as a worldwide pandemic plays out, now is not the time to celebrate. “Our last order was back in the beginning of March for our restaurant accounts. With the schools closing, we can’t work with them, and as far as any events we were doing, everything’s come to a halt,” says owner Nindi Wadhwa.
Wadhwa has reduced operating hours and asked some employees to stay home. Still he is desperate to pay his nine employees through the crisis. Wadhwa applied for PPP as soon as the Chase website allowed him to file an application. He was disappointed to learn last week funding for the program had run out.
“It really would have changed the course of how this year was going to look for us,” says Wadhwa.
Chase and Wells Fargo are the focus of class-action lawsuits filed over the weekend claiming the institutions favored businesses seeking large loans rather than processing applications as first come, first served. Other big banks face similar suits.
“You can help 1,200 small businesses or one large publicly-traded company,” says Wadhwa. “It’s really frustrating not feeling the program was set up fairly for us small businesses to have an equal chance into the program.”
Mike Huckins with the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce urges businesses to put their paperwork together and be prepared for a possible second round of PPP funding.
“Keep applying, get yourself in the queue so when those funds are released, you’ll be good to go” says Huckins. He says business owners may even benefit from third-party services that can connect them to a network of lenders.
“You don’t have to worry about calling four or five different banks to put in an application yourself,” says Huckins.
Wadhwa is exploring that route for himself. The last update he received from Chase came yesterday as an email saying his application was under review in case more funding is made available.
Wadhwa is taking things day by day and thanking the Laveen community for helping his business through these difficult times. “I think we are all just being optimistic hoping things do turn around here pretty soon,” says Wadhwa.
According to the Small Business Administration, more than 19,000 PPP loans were approved in Arizona totaling more than $4.8 billion in relief.