PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's Small Business Saturday, and it's more crucial than ever as businesses struggle during this pandemic.
"Supporting small businesses in Arizona supports Arizonans," said Chad Heinrich, the state director for the National Federation of Independent Business.
Small Business Saturday looked promising at Phoenix's Uptown Market.
"I think it's great; everyone should shop small all the time," a shopper said.
Heinrich said Saturday would make it or break it for many small businesses in Arizona. "For retail and restaurants, this Small Business Saturday could be their survival or death," said Heinrich. He said the state has 500,000 small businesses that employ about a million workers.
Heinrich is now urging people to shop local not just on Saturday but all year round. "Because remember small businesses are always competing with big businesses, they have to be as dynamic and creative in serving their customers," said Heinrich.
There is hope on the horizon; Heinrich said his organization's latest survey showed growing confidence from small businesses across the state.
"Small businesses today are more optimist than in the spring," said Heinrich.