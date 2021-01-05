PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The latest data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows that Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix has the 12th highest number of COVID-19 cases among its agents.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 116 confirmed cases among Sky Harbor TSA employees. According to TSA data, 105 are screening officers, and 11 are non-screening employees. The last work date of the most recent screening officer confirmed case was on December 29.
The top 5 airports with the highest number of cases among TSA agents are Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Chicago O'Hare (ORD), JFK (NYC), and Newark Liberty (EWR).
According to TSA's website, the agency has 769 employees with active COVID-19 infections, and those employees are staying home to help keep the traveling public safe. TSA has cumulatively had 5,231 federal employees test positive, 4,462 employees have recovered, and 13 have died after contracting the virus. One screening contractor has also died from the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Arizona leads the entire nation in the number of average daily COVID-19 cases per 100K people.
According to the CDC COVID-19 data tracker, Arizona's average daily cases per 100K over the past 7 days was 112.1. That tops both California and Rhode Island, with both states recording 95.8 cases.
When traveling, the TSA wants to remind people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19. Specifically, travelers are also encouraged to:
- Maintain a social distance of six feet wherever possible while at the checkpoint.
- Wear a face mask throughout your travel experience. You will be asked to adjust your mask for ID verification or if it alarms the security screening equipment. If you don’t have a face mask and you require a pat down, a TSA officer will offer one to you.
- Remove belts and all personal items from your pockets such as wallets, keys or phones before you enter the checkpoint queue and place them in your carry-on bag. (Does not apply to TSA PreCheck® members.)
- Remove food items from carry-on bags and place in bin for screening. (Does not apply to TSA PreCheck® members.)
- Practice good hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly, including directly before and after completing the security screening process. If it is not possible to wash your hands, please use hand sanitizer.
- Arrive at the airport early to allow adequate time for checking bags, completing security screening and getting to the departure gate. COVID-19 has affected staffing and operations across the airport environment, potentially adding time to your pre-flight experience.