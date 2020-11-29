PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Sunday is usually one of the busiest days to hop on a plane but just like everything else in our lives, that's changing. "Everyone trying to get back to work, right?" said traveler Amanda Proudfit. At Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, people are coming and going after Thanksgiving in a pandemic.
"It was good, might be a little pounds heavier," said traveler Khris Ashton. But passenger traffic is lighter this year, according to Sky Harbor officials. They estimate a 50% drop this Thanksgiving weekend compared to last year.
Despite that, some travelers told us their planes were packed. “People are told to wear a mask and keep the mask on, but other than that, there is no social distancing on an airplane," said Ashton.
"Every single seat seemed to be filled today on Sunday which made me anxious," said Proudfit. It also makes doctors anxious, as COVID-19 cases climb, they're urging holiday travelers to assume their infected and take precautions in the coming days. "Even though you might not think you're putting someone at risk, you are," said Ashton.
Sky Harbor is offering COVID-19 testing to the public.