PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner Health announced hospitals in the Phoenix-area have started diverting incoming emergency hospital patients due to the influx of COVID-19 patients.
Many hospitals are running out of room and resources due to the rising number of cases around the Phoenix-area. Currently there are 507,222 cases of COVID-19 across the state with 311,242 of those in Maricopa County.
Banner Health says that hospitals began diverting patients on Monday at ten Phoenix-area hospitals at the same time. Tuesday, six additional hospitals began the diversion process. Right now it is unclear what hospitals are on the diversion plan.
"This means that the hospitals are closed to incoming emergency transports and hospital transfers while they quickly work to address a backlog of patients. Diversion does not apply to walk-in patients who need emergency care," according to a press release from Banner.
Banner Health says that this process is currently fluid and has a lot of moving parts. They say hospitals may go on and off diversion within hours if they are able to free up enough capacity and resources as some hospitals will remain in diversion for longer periods of time.
"It is not uncommon for hospitals to go on diversion during the winter when volume is higher, but it is unusual for so many to be on diversion at the same time—with the length of stay and complexity of care for COVID-19 patients adding to the challenge that this presents," Banner Health said.
Banner said that the diversion process only applies to incoming transfers. However, walk-in patients will still be seen and cared for as quickly as they can without being turned away.
"In addition, we have not yet activated the triage addendum to Arizona’s Crisis Standards of Care plan. Patients who present to emergency rooms will still receive standard care but may experience longer wait times due to hospital diversions."
Banner will not release the hospitals on the diversion plan.
Arizona's Family reached out to several fire departments in the area to ask them about this development. A spokesperson for Mesa fire said they do not recognize a hospital being on diversion and will transport patients to the most appropriate facility. The practice has been in place for 15 years.
Mesa fire also mentioned that "offload" times have increased. This is the time between arrival of an ambulance to the hospital and into medical care at the facility.