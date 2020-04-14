PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Think it's hard enough for you to get the basic necessities? Shopping for grocery items like rice, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes are hard to come by. Customers are scooping them up during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the most vulnerable populations who are having a hard time finding those items? People fighting cancer.
Their immune systems are compromised and going to the store could be a dangerously risky for them.
Right now, more than ever, Jody Farley, the founder of The Singletons, a nonprofit dedicated to help single parents who are fighting cancer themselves or have kids who are fighting cancer. Every month, each of the 50 single moms and dads they help can pick up a box of food or cleaning supplies.
"For our families, quarantine is kind of their day to day life. They were doing this before COVID-19. They will continue doing this after COVID-19 while they are going through treatment. They always pick and choose what it is that they are going out to do. Right now, they need to be at home. We need to be home but if you have extra toilet paper or laundry detergent or disinfecting wipes at home, please call the office and arrange a time for you to bring it to us," said Farley.
Kevin Vontesmar is a single dad of two boys, ages six and nine. Vontesmar was diagnosed with bone cancer and has self-quarantined himself away from his sons because he's afraid of catching the coronavirus and passing it to them.
Every month, Vontesmar gets a box of supplies, but he feels it's even more helpful during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Being a single father fighting cancer, I don't have an income," he explained.
"It's not enough to survive, so the little help that I do get from The Singletons is a lot more than a little bit. It's actually a lot of bit," said Vontesmar.
The Singletons are urging people who have extra hard-to-find cleaning, disinfectant, toilet paper, and paper towels supplies to consider donating those items.
Right now, The Singletons office near 32nd St. and Thunderbird in North Phoenix doesn't have anybody there full-time. In order to make a physical donation, you'll need to make an appointment by calling 480-818-5285 and leaving a message.
To donate money online or learn more about The Singletons, visit their website here.